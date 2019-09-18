As Tenaris (TS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Westwood Global Investments Has Upped Stake; As Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Price Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Has Raised Holding by $1.75 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 87,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 732,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20M, up from 644,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 553,734 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Peace Corps: Trinity University: Returned Volunteer Panel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company's stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31M, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.39. About 1.66M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 40,037 shares to 150,246 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 11,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,789 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. Voya Invest Management Limited Com owns 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 18,882 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 4.04 million shares. ValueAct Hldgs Lp reported 21.90 million shares.