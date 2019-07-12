As Tenaris (TS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Westwood Global Investments Upped Its Position; Pros Holdings (PRO) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Holding

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43M, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 820,048 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 920,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.90 million, down from 929,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 671,733 shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.