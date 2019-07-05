As Tenaris (TS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Westwood Global Investments Raised Holding; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $1.54 Million Its Stake

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 645,398 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 3.44 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert. Shares for $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs owns 412,446 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advisors has 213,283 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 119,531 shares. Gm Advisory Gp holds 0.08% or 4,613 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 55,133 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Limited stated it has 188 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 180,976 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 80,415 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.02% or 20,814 shares in its portfolio. 8,307 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 84,581 shares.

