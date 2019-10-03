As Tenaris (TS) Market Valuation Declined, Westwood Global Investments Has Boosted Holding by $2.27 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Lowered Stake

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 348,511 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.51M, down from 368,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 6.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company's stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 3.96M shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21,200 shares to 138,978 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

