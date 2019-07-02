As Tenaris S A (TS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 10.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.94M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.09 million, down from 17.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.87 million shares traded or 4.86% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 156.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 12,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 8,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itâ€™s Not Yet Time to Cash In On JD.com Stock – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shopify Wants to Give Merchants an Alternative to Fulfillment by Amazon – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares to 440,118 shares, valued at $51.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,066 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 7,714 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hayek Kallen Investment holds 0.86% or 747 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,000 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.22% or 7,545 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited invested in 0.23% or 460 shares. Academy Capital Management Tx reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bar Harbor Tru Serv reported 280 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 1.64% or 2.00 million shares. 107 are held by Pecaut And. Brinker Cap holds 8,643 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 317,930 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co reported 411 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 27,329 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $72.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 33,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).