As Tenaris S A (TS) Stock Rose, Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Stake by $1.03 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 10.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.94M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.09M, down from 17.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 2.02 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 26,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TS’s profit will be $209.30M for 18.09 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Companies Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenaris S.A. (TS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 27,704 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $154.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 25,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Insur Tx holds 6,650 shares. 61,729 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Sei Invests Com stated it has 149,068 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Natl has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,209 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited invested in 22 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated accumulated 14,993 shares. Argent Trust Com invested in 0.02% or 1,992 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust invested in 246 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Comm holds 0.01% or 44,089 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 10,314 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 94,226 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).