As Tenaris S A (TS) Shares Rose, Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Zillow Group (Z) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ancient Art LP Decreased Holding by $2.97 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 10.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.94M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.09 million, down from 17.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 1.72 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 3.90M shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBRE Group (CBRE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zillow’s Evolving Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zillow Has Bottomed And Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zillow: Tremendous Value In Beaten-Down Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Reaches 6-Week High on Gulf of Mexico Storm, Larger-Than-Expected U.S. Inventory Drawdown – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,618 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $182.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 41,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris and Severstal to form joint venture to build a welded pipe plant in West Siberia – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Slack Extends Gains After NYSE Listing Values Software Group Over $23 Billion – TheStreet.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Quarterly Results May Give Shares A Needed Boost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing AT&T’s Debt And Dividend Safety By End Of Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.