As Tenaris S A (TS) Shares Declined, Fmr Has Increased by $2.76 Million Its Position; As Adobe Com (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Blue Fin Capital Increased Position

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 144.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 106,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 179,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, up from 73,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 2.63 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust owns 413,624 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0.32% or 129,848 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 30,297 shares. Clough Capital Limited Partnership reported 45,685 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 108,867 shares. Monetta Financial Serv Inc holds 8,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 595,717 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.86% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3.74M shares. Principal Grp accumulated 0.39% or 1.45M shares. Bangor Fincl Bank accumulated 1,265 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hm Payson holds 5,519 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt reported 1,625 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 44,246 shares. 64,814 are owned by Frontier Invest Mngmt.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 65,678 shares to 325,432 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 327,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,706 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Argentine Court Reverses Decision Against Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.