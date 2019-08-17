As Tenaris S A (TS) Share Price Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $10.89 Million; Marcato Capital Management LP Lifted Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $12.27 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 759,415 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 118.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 388,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 717,648 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, up from 328,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 2.13 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wall Street Tees Off On Golf Stocks Amid PGA Tour Playoffs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “U.S. stocks have taken a hammering but hereâ€™s why investors should be optimistic – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares to 110,692 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call) by 150,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).