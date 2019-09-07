As Tenaris Adr (TS) Valuation Declined, Ariel Investments Upped by $1.89 Million Its Position; As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shares Rose, Fsi Group Has Lowered Stake by $2.12 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 132,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 18,283 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 150,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 573,667 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris Adr (TS) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 67,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87 million, up from 989,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 4.26M shares traded or 74.05% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,169 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 93,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 770,307 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Mackenzie Financial owns 198,319 shares. Stieven Ltd Partnership owns 381,800 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 494,800 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 7,447 shares. Prudential Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 847,887 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 30,149 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 3.92M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Ag has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Shelton Cap has 0.07% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 284 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 110 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,906 shares.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kony Acquires Innovation Subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings: Priced For Recession With A 5.45% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) CEO Cort O’Haver on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Names KÃ¤the Anchel EVP, Head of Innovation – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP) by 42,613 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $77.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 917,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenaris wins $1.9B ADNOC tubulars contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.