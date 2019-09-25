As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $9.98 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 262,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.43M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 22.21M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 703,116 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 69,700 shares to 695,700 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ca holds 0.03% or 9,635 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 21,125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Greenleaf Trust holds 22,038 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 68,764 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0% stake. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Allstate has 66,980 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85.74 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 3.15 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 14,653 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). National Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 8,963 shares. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancorporation Of Stockton owns 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,154 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

