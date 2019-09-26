As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Value Rose, Greenlight Capital Trimmed Its Position; Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Its Stake

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 14,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 67,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 82,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 139,870 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 187,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 472,025 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.63M, down from 659,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 569,142 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s official: Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur-Pedic pitches eight degrees of separation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 282 are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New York-based Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Premier Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 3,445 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 308,756 are held by Shellback Capital Lp. Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 9,620 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.31% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 157,870 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 5,438 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 11,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 144 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 6,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 92,161 shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $43.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 99,983 shares to 186,893 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) by 385,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RUTH’s profit will be $3.31 million for 45.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.52% negative EPS growth.