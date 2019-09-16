As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Value Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Stake in Autoliv (ALV) Raised by $436,450

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 552,318 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 6,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 47,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 41,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 234,167 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV ENTERS $800M BRIDGE FACILITY AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES TRADING IN VEONEER TO BEGIN IN EARLY PART OF 3Q; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS JAN CARLSON WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VEONEER FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Correct: Autoliv, Cevian Capital Reach Agreement Over Veoneer Board Appointment; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv announces agreement with Cevian regarding Veoneer; 16/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – IT IS EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND VEONEER UNTIL IT REACHES POSITIVE CASH FLOW; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS CEVIAN CAPITAL, ALECTA AND AMF, HAVE EACH INDIVIDUALLY AGREED WITH AUTOLIV AND VEONEER TO REMAIN AS MAJOR OWNERS OF VEONEER FOR A PERIOD OF TIME AFTER SPIN-OFF

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $167.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,110 shares to 15,389 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,513 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ALV shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 6.03% more from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0% or 1,631 shares. Nbt National Bank N A New York reported 22,998 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Ltd invested in 3,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 33,386 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co accumulated 8,988 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 787 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 200 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Co. Optimum Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 400 shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 93,585 shares. Principal Group Inc accumulated 1.76M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.03% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 5,058 shares. 5,013 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

