As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Upped Its Position; Adams Express Company Lowered Its Holding in Trimas (TRS) by $366,000

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (TRS) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Trimas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 35,599 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TriMas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRS); 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 824,598 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 71,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) or 65 shares. Hightower Limited Liability has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt owns 249,019 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). First Manhattan Company invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 78,834 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Rothschild And Asset Us Inc owns 167,622 shares. Wilen Investment Mngmt invested in 14,249 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 10,279 were accumulated by Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp accumulated 155,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp Sets Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Date and Time – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Metal Fabrication Industry Near-Term Outlook Looks Grim – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TriMas Announces Agreement to Acquire Plastic Srl – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Metal Fabrication Industry Outlook: Near Term Prospects Dim – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 164,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.