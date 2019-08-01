As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered Position by $59.50 Million; Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding by $488,400; Valuation Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 772,095 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 77,854 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 84,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 771,044 shares traded or 45.89% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 18.23 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $57.97 million for 70.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 47,400 shares to 247,400 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Merger Ii Corp.