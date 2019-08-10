As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Cut by $59.50 Million Its Position; Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Value Declined

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.84 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 30,950 shares. Naples Global Ltd Com holds 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,391 shares. Columbus Circle holds 1.26% or 917,836 shares. Research Glob Investors owns 11.60M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 281,354 shares. Sfe Counsel reported 20,650 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc invested 1.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 598,251 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited owns 20,261 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 308,652 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,287 shares. Moreover, Community Tru Communications has 2.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer Group invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Allstate Corporation has 0.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 444,282 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc has 137,373 shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, American Interest Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 91,826 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.55% or 101,231 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,823 shares stake. Moreover, Art Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 525,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,707 shares. Raymond James And has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 18.08 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.