As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Cut Its Stake by $40.93 Million; As Envestnet (ENV) Share Value Rose, Holder Eam Investors Has Lowered by $868,564 Its Position

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 705,709 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 12,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 14,860 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 27,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 553,220 shares traded or 43.99% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 37.20 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 141,003 shares to 318,716 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acm Research Inc. by 62,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc..