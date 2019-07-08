As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Raised Holding by $24.23 Million; As Continental Resources (CLR) Shares Declined, Holder Denali Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $558,800

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 249,692 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 62,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 463,473 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.50M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,300 shares to 87,000 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank has 20,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Company holds 5,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pnc Financial Service Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 5,822 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 11,572 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 14,496 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 26,525 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 306,610 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 185,812 shares in its portfolio. 10,540 were reported by Oppenheimer Comm. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 862 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 333,631 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 22,543 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

