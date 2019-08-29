As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shares Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Decreased by $38.29 Million Its Stake; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Valuation Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Lifted Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 377,320 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.95. About 655,086 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 17.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

