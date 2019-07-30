As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Price Rose, Vanguard Group Has Increased Position; Shoker Investment Counsel Position In Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Was Upped

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 60,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.24M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.33 million, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 579,063 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 36,866 shares traded or 52.19% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 575,100 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 39,716 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 2,112 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 11,266 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 56,707 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 7,002 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Augustine Asset Mngmt owns 23,859 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Greenlight Capital Incorporated accumulated 659,425 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 134,544 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 144 shares stake.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/10: (BRSS) (TPX) (LEVI) Higher; (PTE) (PHAS) (ABC) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,456 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 79,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com accumulated 5,956 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 178 shares. First Advisors Lp stated it has 17,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 93 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 190,470 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 116,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 60,938 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company accumulated 11,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 64,196 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 92,885 shares. Community And Inv, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.74 million shares.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Franklin H. Farris, Jr. To Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fretting Over Trump Tariffs? Buy 5 Ultra-Safe Stocks Now – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Second Quarter 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Growth – Size Matters … A Lot! – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Banks That Actually Raised Dividends During The ‘Great Recession’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2016.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.