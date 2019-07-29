As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Price Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $14.42 Million; Healthcor Management LP Lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake by $1.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 338,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32M, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.64M shares traded or 48.82% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 1.07 million shares traded or 34.19% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK) by 133,710 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $47.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 721,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $47.57 million activity.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 55.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 18.38 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

