As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Value Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut by $532,900 Its Stake; Robinson Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by $1.40 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 892,074 shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 2,215 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,557 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, American International Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 10,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 173,050 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Com owns 6.87% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 167,702 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 122,864 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 90,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 87,298 shares. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 20 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,050 shares.

