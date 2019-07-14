As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Value Rose, Holder Par Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Advent Capital Management Decreased Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Price Declined

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 644,587 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12 million for 29.46 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi owns 43,125 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 34,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 11,652 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc accumulated 14,401 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,678 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 6,164 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jump Trading Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,880 shares. Prudential reported 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 505 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 837,262 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 59,748 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. D E Shaw & reported 295,592 shares. Par Management accumulated 314,900 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $76.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 103,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn) by 1.04 million shares to 64.70 million shares, valued at $66.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp by 4,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 111,011 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 2.19% or 109,641 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 4,581 are held by Smith Moore &. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.04 million shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru Com accumulated 13,172 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.1% or 18,030 shares in its portfolio. California-based Aspiriant Ltd has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 172,919 shares. Beacon Gp stated it has 1.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.