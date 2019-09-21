As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Value Rose, Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered by $40.93 Million Its Position; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose, Westwood Management Has Increased Position

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 560,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47M, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pointstate Capital LP owns 2.51% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.31 million shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mount Lucas Management LP invested in 0.49% or 31,518 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc holds 8,165 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.88% or 494,742 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 757 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 3.2% or 205,967 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Toth Advisory has 2.8% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Optimum Invest Advsr reported 700 shares. Greenwich Inc reported 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Schroder Inv Mgmt has 787,914 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 721,398 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd owns 1.33% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 27,405 shares. Holderness Invs Com has 2,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Velocity Credit Union Moves to a Fiserv Foundation to Enable Enhanced Digital Experiences and Small Business Services – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,180 shares to 97,960 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,143 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $814.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88 million shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 16,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,600 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,348 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 683,410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 16,565 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky-based Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 0.05% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% or 6,397 shares. Garnet Equity Cap invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). H Prtnrs Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70.63% or 8.00M shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,845 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 24,400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 42,349 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 10, 2019.