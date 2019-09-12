As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $918,000, down from 40,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 5.28M shares traded or 49.89% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 02/05/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: A #SouthwestAirlines flight from Chicago to Newark had to make an emergency landing in; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Airlines Drop as Southwest Forecast Spurs Anxiety on Fares; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Income $616M, Operating Margin 12.5%; 08/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines February Capacity Rose 1%; 20/04/2018 – Order comes after Tuesday’s fatal engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380; 18/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville, Tennesse; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 560,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.52 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 911,663 shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $589.47 million for 12.78 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $814.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.88M shares to 9.62 million shares, valued at $220.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.