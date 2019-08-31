As Tempur Sealy Intl (Put) (TPX) Share Price Rose, Walleye Trading Has Upped Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Concho Res (Call) (CXO) Holder D-E Shaw & Company Upped Its Stake by $1.65 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (Call) (CXO) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 2.16 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Put) (TPX) by 1034.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 33,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 36,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 297,368 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 16,800 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (Put) (NYSE:MMM) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (Put) (NYSE:MTN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. HARPER JACK F had bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000 on Wednesday, August 7. $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation has 0.06% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 153,419 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy & Associate has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 9,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 680,060 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 266,854 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Amp Cap Invsts has 119,832 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Synovus owns 86 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 176 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 0.03% or 75,940 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.16% or 3,200 shares. Nwq Investment Com Limited Liability stated it has 139,216 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Axa has invested 0.09% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.