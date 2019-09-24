As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered by $2.79 Million Its Position; Cabot Wealth Management Position in Novo (NVO) Trimmed by $302,022 as Share Value Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 527,587 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 107,482 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, down from 113,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 27,223 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Merck HIV Drugs, Five Prime CEO Quits, HTG Molecular Announces Secondary Offering – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novo Nordisk up 2% premarket on positive Tresiba data – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies With High Predictability – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.47B for 21.28 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 137,139 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.