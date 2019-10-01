As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Shares Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; As Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Valuation Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 211,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 534,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, down from 745,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 15,913 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 47,506 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hannon Armstrong declares $0.335 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hannon Armstrong reports $300M green bond offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 32,902 shares to 651,761 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc by 85,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 407,904 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc, California-based fund reported 7,884 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 0.29% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 68,559 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 7,111 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 8,497 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 76,300 shares. Regions Financial reported 9,942 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 85,337 shares. Jag Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 23,213 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Services has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0% or 42,775 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 20,240 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 24,086 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 13,648 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,045 activity.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.02M for 22.73 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 78,135 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 31,201 shares. 183 are held by Tci Wealth. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 1,826 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,797 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). United Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,002 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 6,492 shares. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,847 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 12,510 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 228,498 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP owns 16,565 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Small Caps May Lead a Market Rally – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.