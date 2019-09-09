As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Shares Rose, Holder Timucuan Asset Management Cut Its Stake; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Lowered Its Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 604,093 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 6,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 675,419 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06M, down from 682,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.77 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH 752 AIRCRAFT IN ITS FLEET BASED ON CURRENT AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SCHEDULE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,674 shares to 708,191 shares, valued at $48.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 48,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Southwest Airlines doesnâ€™t plan to rebrand Boeing 737 MAX – Wichita Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Dropped 5% Today – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,302 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 74,045 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Haverford Trust Co reported 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 30,388 shares. Cambridge Invest Research reported 77,955 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.06% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Perritt Management owns 0.39% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 20,151 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Community Financial Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.21% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 22 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Whittier Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $577.13 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $106.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).