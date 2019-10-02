As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Share Price Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.79 Million; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $1.68 Million as Valuation Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 499,242 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 34,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 84,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 183,638 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.28 million for 18.65 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 18,979 shares to 466,689 shares, valued at $21.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $105.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 29,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.