As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Share Price Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Cut Holding by $9.14 Million; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $994,680 as Market Value Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 94,668 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $97.74. About 124,144 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “A week in, AT&T, Nexstar blast each other over cancelled meeting, effort to â€˜foolâ€™ viewers – Dallas Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How To Invest In The 2020 Election – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares to 285,497 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

More news for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 22, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 17.20 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

