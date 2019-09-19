As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Market Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Lowered by $2.79 Million Its Holding; Calamos Advisors Lowered Cnooc LTD (CEO) Stake by $3.08 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 135,954 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 55.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 18,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The institutional investor held 14,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 32,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $160.53. About 14,428 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC CARGOES WILL BE DELIVERED FROM NINGBO TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc Declares a Final Dividend of HK$0.30 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Revenue CNY186.39 Billion Vs. CNY146.49 Billion Year Ago; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on COSL’s Baa1 ratings to stable from negative; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc: Proceeds From Bond Issues to Be Used to Repay Debt, General Corporate Purposes; 08/05/2018 – China April crude oil imports up 0.7 pct from March; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc’s Future Comes Into Focus as Reserves Seen Offering Growth; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY REV. 186.39B YUAN, EST. 183.14B YUAN; 19/04/2018 – CNOOC Limited Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: CNOOC RTG UNAFFECTED BY 2017 RESULTS

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 137,139 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 17.42 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 87,298 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 2,845 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl holds 6.05% or 1.45M shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Com has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 3,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,369 shares. Stifel Finance Corp invested in 31,573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,348 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 411,543 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 0.01% or 298,387 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,704 shares to 395,869 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn).

