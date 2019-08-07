As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Cut by $28.84 Million Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $344,581 as Valuation Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85M, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 559,654 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl reported 5.73% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 73,308 shares. 74,252 were accumulated by Oberndorf William E. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 7,002 shares. Balyasny Asset Management holds 0.1% or 255,174 shares. Profund Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability Com has 175,002 shares. Route One Inv Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.89% or 4.27 million shares. Pnc Financial Serv reported 2,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 51,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 17.56 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cahill Financial Advsr Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Levin Strategies LP holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 258,837 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,175 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities owns 640 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Ally reported 50,000 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 969 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Centre Asset Ltd holds 50,440 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. 48,894 are held by Advisory Services Networks Ltd Co. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 57,172 shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advisors has invested 3.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Co holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 752,677 shares. Nottingham Advisors accumulated 0.12% or 4,865 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 11,966 shares. Keating Counselors Inc has invested 3.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares to 107,001 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.