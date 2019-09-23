As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $113.15 Million; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Market Valuation Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Stake by $22.88 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 3.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 14.47 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.76 million, down from 17.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $672.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 997,470 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 200,250 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 753,358 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $516.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.81M for 1.77 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 10,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 177,169 shares. Comerica Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 110,070 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Northern Tru Corp holds 875,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 1.08M shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability owns 238,767 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par has invested 0.04% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 128,157 shares. Clearline LP has 1.98% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 32,345 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 8,900 shares. Pnc Finance Ser invested in 0% or 6,610 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $61.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Mellon has 535,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,305 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 93,279 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 2,369 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. 78,890 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 5,070 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 62,938 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 156,660 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 12,510 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 81,085 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 78,135 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 462,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.92 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.