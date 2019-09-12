As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shares Rose, Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Terex New (TEX) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $49.46 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 882,227 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 487,982 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 7.77 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.29 million activity. BARR KEVIN A had bought 8 shares worth $235 on Wednesday, July 10. On Thursday, August 15 SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,064 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 545 shares. 1.10M Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $34.69 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

