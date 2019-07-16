As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Holding by $28.84 Million; Inverness Counsel Decreased Its Brown (BF.B) Holding by $518,180; Valuation Were Volatile

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 9,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 15,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 514,722 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 791,488 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 178,150 shares to 307,220 shares, valued at $37.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 11,539 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,605 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 43,806 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jefferies Lc accumulated 14,401 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 18,244 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.55% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 11,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 8,086 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Art Advsr Limited Co holds 0.15% or 42,355 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 26,697 shares. 40,352 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 29.16 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.