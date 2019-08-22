As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Lowered by $28.84 Million Its Position; Holder Pier Capital Has Raised Moelis & Co (MC) Position

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 21,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 203,999 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 182,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 248,485 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 319,380 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares to 49,194 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 16,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,203 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 17.83 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp invested in 38,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenlight Incorporated invested in 659,425 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 51,790 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0% or 2,280 shares. Par Cap Management Inc owns 0.34% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 314,900 shares. 4.09M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Manor Road Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 100,000 shares stake. Gemmer Asset reported 0% stake. 47,737 are held by Moon Cap Mgmt L P. Hbk LP has invested 0.21% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 8,605 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Com reported 7,750 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 316,715 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

