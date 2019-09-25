As Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Shares Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.40 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Lifted Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $11.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.19M, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 231,188 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 128,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 670,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.09 million, up from 541,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 507,640 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Microchip Technology At $75, Earn 7.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy International Stock Popped Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Mattress Company Casper Counts Unicorns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

