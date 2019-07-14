As Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Cut Its Stake by $46.64 Million; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Price Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.98 Million

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 1.47 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.27 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.51M, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 631,050 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated holds 721 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,640 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Fl invested 5.73% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Morgan Stanley holds 42,125 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 89,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability stated it has 6.19% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 3,869 are owned by Two Sigma Limited Liability Company. Centerbridge Prtnrs Lp invested 18.74% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,861 shares. 29,536 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,400 shares.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.09 million shares to 7.20M shares, valued at $174.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.84M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 29.46 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.87 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.