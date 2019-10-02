As Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Market Valuation Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Msa Safety (MSA) Valuation Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Holding

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 13,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 35,243 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 48,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 80,316 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.20M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.19M, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.34. About 581,921 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 673,350 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 32,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MSA Puts Spotlight on Construction Safety to Support OSHA’s National Safety Stand-Down Week – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MSA Safety Completes Acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp. – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSA Safety Isn’t Overvalued, Just Binary – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $44.52 million for 22.84 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MSA shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 3.13% more from 27.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 55,179 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 54,365 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.11% or 3,259 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 5,397 shares. Champlain Investment Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 3,000 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 7,940 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 8,141 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 293,177 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 24,904 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ancora Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset stated it has 15,860 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 556,036 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tempur Sealy’s Retail Edge Solution Featured at Las Vegas Market – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Real Estate Powers Stocks To Near-Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why First Solar, Guardant Health, and Tempur Sealy International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.65% or 375,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 13,513 shares. Group Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Macroview Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 7,395 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Stifel holds 0.01% or 31,573 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 9,620 were accumulated by Texas Yale. Moreover, Centerbridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 16.26% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.81M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 535,332 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Proshare Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 7,463 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.