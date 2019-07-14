As Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) Market Valuation Rose, Augustine Asset Management Raised by $373,806 Its Holding; Miura Global Management Trimmed Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $29.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, down from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (TPX) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,859 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 17,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International (Tp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 631,050 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 4.48M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 378,295 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.09% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Company accumulated 23,266 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 25,214 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Advisor Network reported 13,029 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 221,133 shares. Monetary Grp Inc holds 6,310 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 8,000 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 32,660 shares. Kcm Investment Lc invested in 37,049 shares. Bell National Bank has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited holds 0.05% or 1,847 shares. 4,670 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Advsr Lc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 32 sales for $29.68 million activity. Shares for $1.62 million were sold by Benioff Marc. Another trade for 362 shares valued at $53,992 was made by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $946,046 was sold by Harris Parker. The insider Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $29,214. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750. On Thursday, February 7 Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,165 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Lc. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 14,572 shares. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 198,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 43,806 shares in its portfolio. Kingdon Management Lc reported 2.73% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 153,366 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 316,715 shares stake. 3,941 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Utah Retirement holds 8,785 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 32,958 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 1.68 million shares or 14.35% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 3,923 shares.

