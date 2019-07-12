As Telus (TU) Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lowered Position; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Trimmed Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 23,687 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93 million, down from 7.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 21,252 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Advsrs holds 0.54% or 2,275 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 18,012 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rampart Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 81,747 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.56% or 258,009 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.4% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 20,010 shares. Asset One stated it has 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 19,101 were reported by First Savings Bank Of Omaha. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 35,000 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 98,374 are owned by Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Co. Clean Yield Group invested in 0% or 15 shares. Australia-based Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty has invested 6.75% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sigma Planning holds 1,623 shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 708 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 2,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $194.41 million for 18.08 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.07 million for 17.67 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

