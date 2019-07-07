As Telus (TU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut by $2.19 Million Its Stake; As Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Group One Trading LP Decreased by $334,453 Its Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 61.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 47,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 78,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 4.63 million shares traded or 58.23% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 23.13% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 59,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 239,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 528,971 shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 68,691 shares to 350,383 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.54 million for 17.71 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (Put) by 6,500 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (Put) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (Put).

