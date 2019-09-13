As Telus (TU) Stock Value Declined, Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Stake; North American Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 12,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 135,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.13 million, down from 148,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 2.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 244,904 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 236,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 19,007 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.4% or 12,021 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 229,185 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 795 shares. Waverton Invest Limited accumulated 1.42M shares. Goelzer Investment holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 129,874 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 2.62 million shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp reported 256,112 shares. Provident Trust reported 5,862 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whetstone Cap Advsrs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,000 shares. Schafer Cullen reported 928,204 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation invested in 1.39% or 4.03 million shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 311,911 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 75,448 shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 98,470 shares.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,583 shares to 154,385 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 14,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).