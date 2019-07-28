As Telus (TU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Decreased by $8.01 Million Its Position; General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) Stock Value Declined While Masters Capital Management Cut by $18.50 Million Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 26,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 30,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 338,478 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.71 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS AT A MEETING FRIDAY, SENIOR SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ASKED THAT GM KOREA DELAY A BOARD VOTE ON FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 13/04/2018 – Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM; 27/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS SOUTH KOREAN GOVT OFFICIALS WILL PARTICIPATE IN TALKS OVER THE WEEKEND TO HELP BROKER A LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE AUTOMAKER AND THE UNION; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 28/03/2018 – GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 31/05/2018 – BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST IN GM CRUISE IN TWO TRANCHES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc reported 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Franklin Street Inc Nc has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,711 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 772 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 7,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 951,809 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 42,000 shares. 17,290 are held by Botty Invsts Ltd Company. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 25,474 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corp reported 10,752 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 61,069 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Ltd. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt owns 99,341 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.13% or 2.84M shares. Redwood Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 350,200 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd holds 0.64% or 171,263 shares in its portfolio.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $25.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Med Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

