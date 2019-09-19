As Telus (TU) Stock Price Declined, Prudential Plc Lifted Stake by $4.27 Million; Source Capital (SOR) Stock Value Were Volatile While Bulldog Investors Has Boosted by $783,252 Its Holding

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 405.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 118,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The hedge fund held 147,682 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 188,113 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 10,201 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd Ii (HIX) by 57,956 shares to 87,389 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 181,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,961 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HIL).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 116,331 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $63.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 66,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Senior F (EFR).