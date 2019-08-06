As Telus (TU) Stock Declined, Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Lowered by $518,000 Its Stake; Mawer Investment Management LTD Raised Holding in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cia Cervecerias Uni (CCU) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 499,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.40% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.74 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cia Cervecerias Uni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 144,475 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has risen 3.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CCU News: 09/05/2018 – CCU 1Q NET INCOME CLP56.75B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 338,363 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern Industries (NYSE:KSU) by 7,000 shares to 13,650 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 17,775 shares to 496,713 shares, valued at $125.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,425 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CCU shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 6.62% more from 28.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 0.01% or 283,941 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Eagle Invest Lc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 17,699 shares. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Capital Fund holds 15,400 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0% or 8,330 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc accumulated 18,711 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0% or 12,328 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 636,258 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 35,164 shares in its portfolio. 44,901 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Omers Administration invested 0.03% in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU). Aperio Gru Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 560,587 shares. Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) for 100,478 shares.