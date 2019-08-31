As Telus (TU) Market Value Declined, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $1.47 Million; Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $3.62 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93 million, down from 7.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 640,078 shares traded or 51.72% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 122,732 shares. 53,703 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Com. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 129,100 shares. Burke Herbert Financial Bank Tru Com holds 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,844 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Capital Ltd stated it has 3.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,336 are held by Carroll Assocs. 194,151 are owned by Seatown Pte. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 2,237 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. 889,801 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. Eastern Fincl Bank stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 475,427 were reported by Ajo Lp. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp reported 93,000 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares to 199,667 shares, valued at $49.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

