As Telus (TU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Saturna Capital Cut Stake; Oppenheimer & Company Upped Hormel Foods (HRL) Position by $595,936 as Stock Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 161.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 13,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 21,923 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 8,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.46M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 470,612 shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Global Divid Income F by 37,950 shares to 10,902 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 5,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,492 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,500 shares to 497,455 shares, valued at $60.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern Industries (NYSE:KSU).