As Telus Corp. (TU) Stock Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Position by $849,631; Fishman Jay A LTD Cut Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $364.17 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 262,424 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 209,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 billion, down from 222,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17 shares to 18,513 shares, valued at $32.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 49,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

